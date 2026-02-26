Johni Broome Injury: Surgery scheduled for Saturday
Broome is set to undergo meniscus surgery Saturday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
The 76ers will likely update Broome's timetable post-surgery, but head coach Nick Nurse said there's a chance this will end Broome's season. That said, he's been a negligible part of the rotation for the 76ers this year, so Broome's absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues.
