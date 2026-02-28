Johni Broome Injury: To be re-evaluated in four weeks
Broome underwent a successful partial meniscectomy Saturday to address a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and he'll be re-evaluated in four weeks, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.
While the 76ers previously noted that surgery could potentially end the rookie's season, a meniscectomy typically carries a shorter recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks compared to a full repair. Broome sustained the injury Feb. 21 while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. The second-round pick out of Auburn has appeared in just 11 games for Philadelphia this regular season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.
