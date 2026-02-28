Johni Broome headshot

Johni Broome Injury: To be re-evaluated in four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:58pm

Broome underwent a successful partial meniscectomy Saturday to address a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and he'll be re-evaluated in four weeks, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

While the 76ers previously noted that surgery could potentially end the rookie's season, a meniscectomy typically carries a shorter recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks compared to a full repair. Broome sustained the injury Feb. 21 while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. The second-round pick out of Auburn has appeared in just 11 games for Philadelphia this regular season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johni Broome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johni Broome See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago