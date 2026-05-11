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Johni Broome News: Limited during rookie year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:27pm

Broome racked up seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over three minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Broome's rookie campaign was mostly ruined by midseason knee surgery, limiting him to 11 brief appearances with the 76ers. He could move up the depth chart at center if Andre Drummond leaves during free agency this summer, but Broome's most realistic path to steady playing time is likely to lie with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats in 2026-27.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
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