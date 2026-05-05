Johni Broome headshot

Johni Broome News: Makes garbage-time cameo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Broome played the final 4:33 of Monday's 137-98 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, recording zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

The rookie second-round pick out of Auburn underwent a successful partial meniscectomy on his right knee Feb. 28 and was sidelined for about seven weeks before being cleared to play in advance of the 76ers' first-round playoff matchup with the Celtics. He didn't make any appearances during Philadelphia's seven-game series victory, but after Monday's series opener with the Knicks devolved into a blowout in the second half, Broome was able to make his postseason debut in garbage time. Broome will continue to be held out of Philadelphia's rotation in more competitive contests for the duration of the 76ers' playoff run.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johni Broome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johni Broome See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
62 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
68 days ago