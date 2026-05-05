Johni Broome News: Makes garbage-time cameo

Broome played the final 4:33 of Monday's 137-98 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, recording zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

The rookie second-round pick out of Auburn underwent a successful partial meniscectomy on his right knee Feb. 28 and was sidelined for about seven weeks before being cleared to play in advance of the 76ers' first-round playoff matchup with the Celtics. He didn't make any appearances during Philadelphia's seven-game series victory, but after Monday's series opener with the Knicks devolved into a blowout in the second half, Broome was able to make his postseason debut in garbage time. Broome will continue to be held out of Philadelphia's rotation in more competitive contests for the duration of the 76ers' playoff run.