Johni Broome News: Off injury report
Broome (knee) is not listed on the Sixers' injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics on Sunday.
Broome underwent surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus. He has progressed enough in his recovery to be available for the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but Broome is unlikely to be a part of the 76ers' rotation, given his lack of playing time when available during the regular season.
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