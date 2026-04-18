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Johni Broome News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Broome (knee) is not listed on the Sixers' injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics on Sunday.

Broome underwent surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus. He has progressed enough in his recovery to be available for the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but Broome is unlikely to be a part of the 76ers' rotation, given his lack of playing time when available during the regular season.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
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