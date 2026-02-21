Johni Broome News: Sent back to G League

The 76ers assigned Broome to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

With Broome joining the Blue Coats ahead of their home game Saturday versus the Maine Celtics, he doesn't look like he'll be available for the start of the 76ers' road trip, which also begins Saturday with a stop in New Orleans. The rookie second-round pick out of Auburn has been a member of the 76ers' 15-man roster all season but has played just 55 total minutes over 11 appearances at the NBA level.