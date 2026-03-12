Johnny Davis Injury: Misses Osceola game through illness
Davis sat out Wednesday's 126-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic due to an illness.
Davis had come off the bench in each of his last two appearances before being left out of Wednesday's clash. While it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more contests, losing him is a blow to the Herd's depth, leading to more opportunities for Kobe Stewart.
Johnny Davis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade DeadlineFebruary 12, 2025
-
General NBA Article
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline ReviewFebruary 10, 2025
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main SlateApril 14, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More