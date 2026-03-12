Johnny Davis headshot

Johnny Davis Injury: Misses Osceola game through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:06am

Davis sat out Wednesday's 126-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic due to an illness.

Davis had come off the bench in each of his last two appearances before being left out of Wednesday's clash. While it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more contests, losing him is a blow to the Herd's depth, leading to more opportunities for Kobe Stewart.

Johnny Davis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 10, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024