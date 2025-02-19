Johnny Davis Injury: Remains out for Thursday
Davis (not with team) is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Davis remains away from the Grizzlies after being acquired in a three-team trade Feb. 6, and it's unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the team. The 22-year-old's next chance to make his team debut arrives Friday against the Magic, although Davis' absence Thursday is unlikely to have a major impact on Memphis' rotation.
