Johnny Davis headshot

Johnny Davis Injury: Remains out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Davis (not with team) is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Davis remains away from the Grizzlies after being acquired in a three-team trade Feb. 6, and it's unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the team. The 22-year-old's next chance to make his team debut arrives Friday against the Magic, although Davis' absence Thursday is unlikely to have a major impact on Memphis' rotation.

Johnny Davis
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
