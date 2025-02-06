Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Davis headshot

Johnny Davis Injury: Shipped to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The Wizards traded Davis and Marvin Bagley to the Grizzlies in a multi-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to Washington, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davis has received inconsistent playing time for the Wizards this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.1 minutes across 34 appearances. The 22-year-old guard will likely compete for depth minutes in Memphis' backcourt but isn't expected to receive a significant role.

Johnny Davis
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now