Johnny Davis Injury: Shipped to Memphis

The Wizards traded Davis and Marvin Bagley to the Grizzlies in a multi-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to Washington, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davis has received inconsistent playing time for the Wizards this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.1 minutes across 34 appearances. The 22-year-old guard will likely compete for depth minutes in Memphis' backcourt but isn't expected to receive a significant role.