Johnny Davis News: Big double-double Saturday
Davis supplied 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Davis ended up with a massive stat line which included season-high marks in scoring and rebounds during his third straight start. Other than that, Davis posted his second double-double of the campaign. He could be a decent contributor, but his value is often limited by a lack of consistency and his team's poor form.
Johnny Davis
Free Agent
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