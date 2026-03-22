Johnny Davis headshot

Johnny Davis News: Big double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Davis supplied 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Davis ended up with a massive stat line which included season-high marks in scoring and rebounds during his third straight start. Other than that, Davis posted his second double-double of the campaign. He could be a decent contributor, but his value is often limited by a lack of consistency and his team's poor form.

Johnny Davis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Davis See More
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 10, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024