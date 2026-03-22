Johnny Davis News: Big double-double Saturday

Davis supplied 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Davis ended up with a massive stat line which included season-high marks in scoring and rebounds during his third straight start. Other than that, Davis posted his second double-double of the campaign. He could be a decent contributor, but his value is often limited by a lack of consistency and his team's poor form.