Johnny Davis News: Heads to G League

The Wizards assigned Davis to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Davis has played double-digit minutes only three times for the Wizards this season and hasn't seen the court at all on five occasions. The 2022 No. 10 overall pick has seen his playing time drop in back-to-back seasons after averaging 15.1 minutes per game as a rookie. Davis will likely play a major role for Captial City against College Park on Friday night.