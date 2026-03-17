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Johnny Davis News: Logs 15 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:40am

Davis (illness) contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes in Monday's 116-115 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Davis has recovered from the health issue that left him out of the previous contest. While he wasn't productive in his return, Davis could eventually see increased playing time, considering he recorded more than 20 minutes in nine of his last 10 appearances before suffering the illness. Over that period, most of his production came from shooting numbers.

Johnny Davis
 Free Agent
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