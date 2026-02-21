Johnny Davis News: Logs 27 minutes against Swarm

Davis (personal) posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 116-105 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Davis returned to action with an unimpressive shooting performance, but he did produce above his usual numbers in terms of rebounds. While he's not guaranteed to start in every game, his comeback adds depth in the rotation alongside Stephen Thompson.