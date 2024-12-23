Johnny Davis News: Muted role continues in loss

Davis registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over three minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder.

Davis continues to play a limited role for the Wizards, logging fewer than 10 minutes for the 13th time this season, and he has appeared in only 20 total games. Although he still technically has youth on his side, Davis has failed to make the most of his opportunities.