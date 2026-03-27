Johnny Davis News: Posts double-double Thursday

Davis contributed 29 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 106-104 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Davis led his side in rebounds and blocks while ranking second in scoring. Additionally, the 29 points and four blocks set season-high counts for him, and the double-double raised his total to four over 26 appearances.