Johnny Davis News: Returns to action

Davis (personal) returned to action in Wednesday's 138-123 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.

After missing Sunday's G League game against the Birmingham Squadron, Davis was back with a bang Wednesday. Davis is fitting in nicely with Westchester, averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across three appearances.