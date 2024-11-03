Johnny Davis News: Shows promise off bench

Davis registered nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 loss to the Heat.

Davis saw a sizable uptick in playing time, though one third of his points were scored during the last few minutes of the fourth quarter in garbage time. Even so, this performance was a step forward for the former Wisconsin Badger, who had really struggled to get much going through his first three appearances of the year entering Saturday's matchup. Davis is currently buried on the bench behind Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George, so it's likely too soon to consider rostering Davis in most leagues.