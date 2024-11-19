Johnny Furphy Injury: Iffy for Wednesday vs. Rockets
Furphy (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Furphy exited Monday's loss to the Raptors early after sustaining a left hand injury in the first half. The rookie's absence shouldn't cause many waves in the rotation as he has averaged only 6.5 minutes per game this year, though the club will be without Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle).
