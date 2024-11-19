Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Furphy Injury: Iffy for Wednesday vs. Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Furphy (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Furphy exited Monday's loss to the Raptors early after sustaining a left hand injury in the first half. The rookie's absence shouldn't cause many waves in the rotation as he has averaged only 6.5 minutes per game this year, though the club will be without Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle).

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
