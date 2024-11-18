Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy Injury: Iffy to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 6:08pm

Furphy is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left hand injury, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Furphy was not on the bench to begin the second half and could sit the rest of the way. The rookie's absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation as he has yet to play double-digit minutes in a game this season, though the team is without Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee).

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now