Johnny Furphy Injury: Iffy to return Monday

Furphy is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left hand injury, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Furphy was not on the bench to begin the second half and could sit the rest of the way. The rookie's absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation as he has yet to play double-digit minutes in a game this season, though the team is without Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee).