Johnny Furphy Injury: Injures ankle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Furphy sustained a left ankle injury in Sunday's 115-103 win over the Wizards, but the Pacers don't yet know the severity of the issue, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Furphy checked out of the game with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter and made a trip to the locker room to get his ankle checked out. Though Furphy returned to the bench with ice on his injured ankle and was available to play, Carlisle never subbed the rookie back into the game during the final quarter. Furphy, who finished Sunday's game with five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 11 minutes, looks iffy for Monday's contest against the Pelicans.

