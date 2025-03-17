Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Furphy is out for Monday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers are missing four regular starters Monday, and Furphy will join them on the sideline. The rookie second-rounder's next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Mavericks. Bennedict Mathurin could see a slight boost in playing time against the Timberwolves.

