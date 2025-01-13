Johnny Furphy News: Assigned to G League

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Furphy will join the Mad Ants for their matchup against the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday morning, and he could potentially rejoin the parent club for its game versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds across 6.6 minutes per contest.