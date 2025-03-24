Johnny Furphy News: Back with parent club

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Furphy spent the afternoon in the G League, finishing with 29 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes in the Mad Ants' 116-113 loss to the Windy City Bulls. He'll be available for the Pacers' game against the Timberwolves that tips off at 7 p.m. ET, but Furphy is unlikely to be part of the rotation.