Johnny Furphy News: Brought back from G League

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday.

After being assigned to the Mad Ants on Monday, Furphy is back with the parent club in short order with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Cavaliers. The 20-year-old rookie has averaged just 8.3 minutes per game over 26 appearances with the Pacers this season and may not be part of the rotation Tuesday, even with Haliburton likely to sit out.