Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:55pm

Furphy (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

After missing the past two games due to illness, Furphy will be available off the bench Wednesday. Given that the rookie second-rounder is logging a mere 4.2 minutes per game across his last seven appearances, Furphy's presence is unlikely to have a significant impact on the Pacers' rotation.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
