Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 7:08am

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Furphy, the 35th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, will join the Mad Ants for practice Wednesday, but it's unclear if he'll remain with the affiliate for the start of the G League season, which begins Friday. The rookie has appeared in just one of the Pacers' first six games, logging five minutes.

