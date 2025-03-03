Johnny Furphy News: Heads to G League

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

The rookie second-round pick hasn't been receiving consistent minutes at the NBA level this season, so he'll presumably suit up for the Mad Ants in their game Monday versus Raptors 905 and should be in store for extended playing time. The Pacers will likely recall Furphy from the G League prior to their next game Tuesday versus the Rockets.