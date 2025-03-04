Johnny Furphy News: Non-factor again Tuesday

Furphy provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in two minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 victory over Houston.

Furphy continues to play a muted role off the bench for the Pacers, a role which results in not only limited minutes but limited appearances. At this stage, he is typically called upon during garbage time only, evidenced by the fact he has failed to score in nine consecutive games.