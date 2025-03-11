Johnny Furphy News: Pulls down eight rebounds

Furphy notched four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bulls.

Tyrese Haliburton sat out a third straight game due to a hip injury, allowing guys like Furphy and Quenton Jackson to see some extra minutes. Furphy hasn't seen a ton of run with the Pacers this season, as he's averaged 6.8 minutes across 40 appearances. He's been a key player for the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League, however.