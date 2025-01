The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

Furphy will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. Furphy tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-10 loss to the G League's Wisconsin Herd.