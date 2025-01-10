Johnny Furphy News: Recalled from G League

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

Furphy joined the Mad Ants for their 119-108 win over the Osceola Magic earlier Friday, posting 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 34 minutes. The rookie will be available for the Pacers' matchup with the Warriors on Friday but isn't expected to be included in the rotation.