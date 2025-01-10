Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 6:47am

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

Furphy joined the Mad Ants for their 119-108 win over the Osceola Magic earlier Friday, posting 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 34 minutes. The rookie will be available for the Pacers' matchup with the Warriors on Friday but isn't expected to be included in the rotation.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now