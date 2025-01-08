Johnny Furphy News: Recalled to NBA

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday.

From Nov. 13 through Dec. 27, the rookie second-round pick averaged 12.0 minutes per game across 16 NBA appearances. However, playing time has been hard to come by for Furphy since the calendar flipped to 2025. The Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and Myles Turner (illness) listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls. If both of those players are ruled out, Furphy would likely be part of Indiana's rotation.