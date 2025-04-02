Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Furphy News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:52am

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Furphy recorded 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals. Despite being with the Pacers on Wednesday, Furphy will likely be sent back to the G League ahead of Thursday's semifinal matchup against the Osceola Magic.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
