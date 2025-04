The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

Furphy's G League campaign came to an end following Thursday's 129-114 loss to the Osceola Magic. Furphy recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 41 minutes.