Johnny Furphy News: Recalled to NBA on Friday

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

Furphy joined the Mad Ants for their 119-108 win over the Osceola Magic on Friday, during which he posted 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 34 minutes. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level of late, though he will have the chance to suit up Friday against the Warriors after playing with the Mad Ants.