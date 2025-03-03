Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:22pm

The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

After playing 28 minutes during Monday's G League win over the Raptors 905, Furphy has swiftly rejoined the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against Houston. The rookie second-rounder is logging just 3.2 minutes per game over his last seven appearances with the Pacers, meaning he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact while the team's backcourt is healthy.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now