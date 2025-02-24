Johnny Furphy News: Returns to G League

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Furphy has averaged just 3.8 minutes per game over five appearances with the Pacers in February, so he'll head to the G League ahead of the Mad Ants' matchup with the Swarm on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Expect Furphy to be formally recalled from the G League ahead of the Pacers' home matchup with the Nuggets later Monday.