Johnny Furphy News: Sent to G League

The Pacers assigned Furphy to the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Thursday.

Furphy will rejoin the Mad Ants for the second time this week ahead of their game against the Osceola Magic on Friday. Consistent playing time has been hard to come by for the rookie second-round pick, and in 13 appearances with the Pacers since Dec. 1, he has averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest.