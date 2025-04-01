Johnny Furphy News: Strong from deep in 25-point game

Furphy notched 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals.

Furphy provided a lift offensively and on the boards in Tuesday's postseason contest, finishing second among Mad Ants players in scoring, threes made and rebounds in a balanced showcase. Furphy has appeared in 11 G League contests this season, averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.