Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Juzang headshot

Johnny Juzang Injury: Absence streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Juzang (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A fractured right hand will hold Juzang out for an eighth consecutive game Tuesday, and the swingman holds an uncertain timetable for a return to Utah's lineup ahead of Thursday's matchup against Minnesota. With several key contributors also sidelined for the Jazz on Tuesday, Brice Sensabaugh and Elijah Harkless should soak up extra minutes.

Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now