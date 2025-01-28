Johnny Juzang Injury: Absence streak continues

Juzang (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A fractured right hand will hold Juzang out for an eighth consecutive game Tuesday, and the swingman holds an uncertain timetable for a return to Utah's lineup ahead of Thursday's matchup against Minnesota. With several key contributors also sidelined for the Jazz on Tuesday, Brice Sensabaugh and Elijah Harkless should soak up extra minutes.