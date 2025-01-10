Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Juzang Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Published on January 10, 2025

Juzang (hand) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Juzang has started five of Utah's last six games, but right hand soreness is jeopardizing his status for Saturday. If the 23-year-old can't go against the Suns, the Jazz could be forced to turn to Cody Williams and Patty Mills for significant minutes, as Keyonte George (heel) has already been ruled out.

