Johnny Juzang News: Available against Orlando

Juzang (hand) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Magic.

After missing 10 straight games for the Jazz with a right hand fracture, Juzang will return to the floor Saturday when the Jazz host the Magic in Utah. The 23-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.