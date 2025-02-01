Johnny Juzang News: Available against Orlando
Juzang (hand) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Magic.
After missing 10 straight games for the Jazz with a right hand fracture, Juzang will return to the floor Saturday when the Jazz host the Magic in Utah. The 23-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now