Johnny Juzang News: Back to bench Wednesday

Juzang will return to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

After being in the starting lineup for Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, Juzang will resume his role in the second unit for Utah. Jordan Clarkson will be a starter Wednesday against Sacramento, where he averages 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.