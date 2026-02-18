Johnny Juzang headshot

Johnny Juzang News: Cut loose by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 6:46am

The Timberwolves waived Juzang on Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

After signing a two-way contract in October, Juzang served as little more than an emergency depth piece for Minnesota, averaging just 4.2 minutes per contest. Though he had made just 21 appearances, Juzang was active for 50 games, making him ineligible to play for the Timberwolves for the rest of the season unless he was upgraded to a standard deal. Juzang still would have been able to play in games with the G League's Iowa Wolves, but Minnesota will instead look to sign another player with its vacant two-way slot who will be eligible to move between both the NBA and G League levels.

