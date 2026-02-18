Johnny Juzang News: Cut loose by TImberwolves
The Timberwolves waived Juzang on Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Juzang signed a two-way contract with Minnesota in the offseason, but he saw limited NBA action. The fourth-year guard averaged 4.2 minutes across 21 appearances. Juzang had an impressive 2024-25 season with the Jazz, averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 19.8 minutes spanning 64 appearances.
