Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Juzang headshot

Johnny Juzang News: Delivers from deep in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Juzang recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Juzang sank three-plus three-pointers for the seventh time this season while delivering an efficient spark off the bench. The sharpshooter has carved out a consistent role in his third year, and he is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc through 25 regular-season appearances. Juzang has hit the double-digit mark in scoring in five of his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.

Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now