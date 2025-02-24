Johnny Juzang News: Jumps into starting lineup

Juzang is in the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The short-handed Jazz will give Juzang a look in the starting lineup for the sixth time this season. Over five games with the first unit this year, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes.