Johnny Juzang headshot

Johnny Juzang News: Jumps into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 5:44pm

Juzang is in the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The short-handed Jazz will give Juzang a look in the starting lineup for the sixth time this season. Over five games with the first unit this year, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes.

Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
