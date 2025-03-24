Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Juzang News: Leading scorer off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Juzang finished Sunday's 120-91 loss to Cleveland with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes.

Juzang provided a lift off the Utah bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and concluding as one of five Jazz players with a double-digit scoring total. Juzang reached double figures in scoring while coming off the bench for the 15th time, doing so in two straight outings.

Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz
