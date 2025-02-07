Johnny Juzang News: Makes return from hand injury

Juzang tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in 11 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Warriors.

Juzang had missed 10 consecutive games with a right hand fracture, but he had been cleared to play in both of the Jazz's previous two contests. He didn't play in either of those games in coach's decisions, but he re-entered the rotation Wednesday with Collin Sexton (ankle) sitting out. Sexton is expected to remain sidelined for at least a week, and Jordan Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Phoenix, so Juzang should be in store for an expanded role in the short term.