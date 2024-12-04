Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Johnny Juzang headshot

Johnny Juzang News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Juzang chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and one assist over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 loss to the Thunder.

Juzang reached double-digit points for the second game in a row, and he saw his second largest workload of the season. Jordan Clarkson (foot) has missed five games in a row for the Jazz, and Juzang made a strong case to the coaching staff to keep him more involved Tuesday.

Johnny Juzang
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now