Johnny Juzang News: Plays well off bench

Juzang chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and one assist over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 loss to the Thunder.

Juzang reached double-digit points for the second game in a row, and he saw his second largest workload of the season. Jordan Clarkson (foot) has missed five games in a row for the Jazz, and Juzang made a strong case to the coaching staff to keep him more involved Tuesday.